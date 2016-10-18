Kona Horseshoe Pitcher’s Club wraps up 4th league

The Kona Horseshoe Pitcher’s Club completed its fourth league of the 2016 season on Oct. 6.

The team of Nalani Kukua and Rudy Mockchew took first place with a record of 14-3-4. The club will start its fifth league play on Oct. 27 at the Kona Palms Courts behind the tennis courts at Old Airport Park.

Membership is required for this approximately eight to ten week sanctioned doubles league. New or returning players will be paired whenever possible. Handicap scoring is used, allowing players of all levels to participate.

League play is from 4-6 p.m. every Thursday with a weekly fee of $5. For more information call Reg at 756-8085.

The club offers free informal play from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at Kona Palms Courts. Also, come down to the horseshoe courts on Thursday evenings from 4-6 p.m. to meet some of the players.

Pitchers of all levels are welcome. For more information call Al at 322-7085.

4th League results

Plc Team Record

1 Nalani Kukua/Rudy Mockchew 14-3-4

2 Linda Taketa/Al Mehlhouse 13-7-1

3 Tiffany Lastimosa/Loke Lastimosa 12-8-1

4 Hans Haynes/Charles Hymons 10-11-0

5 Jimmy Taketa/Reg Gomes 9-12-0

6 Scott Garrett/Clay Bollman 7-12-2

7 Bill Phelps/James Whaley 7-13-1

8 Kirk Minthorne/Gene Lovell 7-13-1