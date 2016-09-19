NFL: Mariota’s big 4th quarter points Titans in right direction

DETROIT — The Tennessee Titans are already a third of the way to last season’s victory total, thanks to Marcus Mariota’s poise in the fourth quarter against Detroit.

Mariota’s 9-for-9 performance on the winning drive Sunday was an encouraging step for the second-year quarterback, who is trying to help the Titans improve on a three-win season in 2015.

Mariota’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Andre Johnson with 1:13 left lifted Tennessee to a 16-15 win over the Lions.

The winning TD came on fourth down.

“I just think we learned some lessons about ourselves,” Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey said. “They finished a game and they did it on the road. A lot of circumstances were tough at the end there and I was really proud.”

Mariota competed every pass he attempted during a 13-play, 83-yard drive for the winning points. The Lions, meanwhile, wasted a nice opportunity a week before playing at Green Bay.

Detroit (1-1) was coming off a season-opening win at Indianapolis, but the Lions blew a 15-3 lead in the fourth quarter Sunday.

They also committed 17 penalties for 138 yards. Tennessee was flagged 12 times in a sloppy, disjointed game .

“We need to stop with the infractions, plain and simple,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “That’s my job. I’ll get those guys straightened out in that area.”

Tennessee (1-1) returns home for what figures to be a winnable game next weekend against Oakland. The Titans also have Cleveland and Miami on the schedule next month.