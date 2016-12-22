On Scholarship: Highs and ‘Bows for Atkins

After a dominant season as a Kamehameha freshman, Tai Atkins continued to dazzle during summer showcases, catching the attention of UH-Manoa coach Mike Trapasso.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound sophomore left-hander recently gave a verbal commitment to play for the Rainbows on a full-ride scholarship, a rarity for UH to offer someone so young.

“I was really stoked and really happy,” said Atkins, who was offered last year as a freshman. “I was shooting for a full-ride but not expecting one to come so fast.”

Atkins is the latest product of Kaha Wong’s Big Island Baseball organization to land a scholarship. Wong has secured scholarships for close to 100 BIIF players.

Per NCAA rules, Trapasso is restricted from commenting on recruits until they sign a national letter of intent.

“Coach Kaha was a big help in giving Tai big opportunities to leave the islands and play baseball against greater competition and giving him exposure to things outside of Hawaii,” said Cheri Atkins, Tai’s mom. “None of this could have happened without the help of Coach Kaha and Big Island Baseball.

As a freshman, Atkins went 3-0 with a save and a 0.89 ERA in 33 1/3 innings. He allowed just 13 hits and 10 walks and struck out 43.

The youngster was even better in the semifinals against St. Francis at the HHSAA Division II tournament. Atkins fired 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed three hits and three walks and whiffed 13.

During the annual Trosky recruiting showcase, hosted by Wong’s Big Island Baseball, in December at Wong Stadium, a few MLB scouts were on hand to watch Atkins.

A Chicago Cubs scout gave Atkins a few tips and drills to keep his hands and legs in synchronization during his delivery. (Atkins was also put into the Cubs’ database.)

“He wanted to see more rhythm, but he said that everything looks natural, so that’s good,” Atkins said. “I was excited. That was my goal to impress the scout. He liked that everything was fluid and natural.

“He wanted me to move my hands with my legs, stepping in a straight line with the catcher. Since the Trosky showcase two weekends ago, I definitely feel like I’ve improved.”

Scouts grade prospects on present and future tools. While Atkins’ fastball tops out at 83 mph, there’s a lot of room for improvement with three full BIIF seasons waiting in front of him.

Wong pointed out that Atkins was offered a UH scholarship last year as a freshman, making him the only Big Island pitcher with that distinction.

“I had Kodi Medeiros at that age. Tai is like Kodi. Kodi never showed 90 mph fastballs until the ending of his junior year,” Wong said of the 2014 Waiakea graduate and Milwaukee Brewers’ first-round pick. “Tai is loose and skinny and has a pitcher’s body. He has the same approach as Kodi.

“Trap saw him at the Rainbow camp (last year). Trap looks at character, how tough he is, how he goes after hitters, how he acts when he gives up a hit. Trap likes those bulldogs. That’s what he saw in Tai.”

Atkins has a 3.0 grade-point average and plans to major in computers in college. His aunty Darcee Fernandez has also helped raise him.

“They’re really excited. They don’t have to pay anything for college,” said Atkins, whose role-model pitcher is the guy nicknamed Thor. “My favorite is New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard. “I like the way he presents himself on the mound. He looks to own the mound.”

When Atkins takes the mound, he keeps a life lesson from his mom in mind. His main pitching coach is Kamehameha assistant Bully Ahuna.

“My mom said effort is everything,” Atkins said. “You have to keep working hard no matter what. Pitchers have failure, and you have to keep working through that failure, and eventually you’ll succeed. I’ve had failure, and whether it’s big or small you need to work through it.”

Wong’s Big Island Baseball organization has helped produce two MLB first-round picks: his son Kolten in 2011 by the St. Louis Cardinals and Medeiros in 2014 by the Brewers.

Time will tell if Atkins follows in the footsteps of Medeiros, who was on the 2011 Hilo Junior League World Series champion team.

“As a coach, I thought I would never see another Kodi,” Wong said.