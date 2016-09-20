Short Hops: Sept. 20

North Hawaii Little League meeting

North Hawaii Little league will have membership/volunteer sign-up for the 2017 season today at 7 p.m. at Waimea Community Center.

Keaau looking for girls soccer coach, boys/girls golf coach

Keaau High School is currently looking for a girls soccer head coach and boys/girls golf coach. All interested applicants can apply at the main office in person between normal business hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m.). Applications are currently being accepted with a deadline of Sept. 30. Applicants must pass a background check and an interview by a select panel. For more information contact the Athletic Office at 313-3452.

Mauna Loa training time trial

Intermediate and advanced bicyclists are invited to join Hawaii Cycling Club members in the 2016 edition of the Mauna Loa Training Time Trial and Saturday ride on Sept. 24.

The time trial place on the 17 mile Mauna Loa Observatory Road – a challenging and winding road with magnificent vistas.

Registration takes place at the Native Tree Sanctuary on Saddle Road opposite Mauna Loa Access Road from 7:30–7:50 a.m. The Time Trial starts at 8 a.m. Saturday participants may start as soon as they register and have until 11:30 a.m. to complete the ride.

Non-Hawaii Cycling Club members must pay a $10 one day insurance wavier fee. All participants will receive a number to place on the front of their helmets.

The famous HCC Talk Story aid station will be at the finish line.

Kona Hongwanji Judo Club Fishing Tourney

Kona Hongwanji Judo Club will be holding its annual Ulua Fishing Jackpot Tournament from Nov. 4-6. Weigh-ins are from 2-3 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Kona Hongwngi Social Hall, located at 81-6630 Mamalahoa Highway in Kealakekua. The tournament is open to the public, adults 18-and-over. Everyone is welcome to watch the weigh-ins. Entry deadline is Oct. 28.

Entry forms can be printed off the group’s Facebook page, Kona Hongwngi Judo Club. Please email any questions to konahongwanjijudoclub@yahoo.com

West Side Hawaii Little League meeting

The West Side Hawaii Little League will hold its annual membership meeting and board of directors election for the 2017 baseball season on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Kona Old Airport Park basketball gym.

Upcoming Big Island Sports Academy events

The Big Island Sports Academy will be hosting a variety of events in the coming months.

Nov. 14: The Challenge at Hokulia, a benefit golf tournament

Nov. 19: The Miracle Mile/Turkey Trot, for all ages, one-mile straight away. The fastest on the island wins a Turkey.

Dec. 10-11,: Holiday softball camp and clinic, for girls ages 12-18 at the Old Kona Airport Park.

For registration information and to be a donor/sponsor for an event contact the academy office at 322-9419. The Big Island Sports Academy is a 501c3 non profit corporation, dedicated to the betterment of community through youth sports.