Soccer signing day: Kojima, Schneider give Hawaii Prep something big to build on

WAIMEA — Braden Kojima and Austin Schneider have traveled a long and winding road together in the sport of soccer. It seemed only appropriate that the Hawaii Preparatory Academy duo celebrated their most important moment to date in the sport together on Wednesday morning.

Schneider made his commitment to play for Division I San Jose State, while Kojima signed his letter of intent to play with Pacific University, a Division III school in Oregon. In front of their fellow seniors, the pair of prospects shared a table at center court of Castle Gymnasium for signing day.

“I wouldn’t want to sign with anyone else,” Schneider said.

Ka Makani are in the midst of a run at a second consecutive BIIF title and their first state title defense in school history.

To have their post-high school destination solidified brought a bit of relief for both Kojima and Schneider. After signing, they helped Ka Makani to a 6-0 win over Honokaa in the BIIF DII semifinals later in the day.

“It’s a big weight off our shoulders to finally have this done,” Kojima said.

Schneider will be on a partial scholarship with the Spartans program, which he said is contingent on game appearances. While he has enjoyed the small-town vibe in Waimea, he said the city-feel of San Jose State helped rope him in.

“I wanted more of a metropolitan setting, but also picked it for the soccer. I really connected with the coaches and the team,” Schneider said. “They just got new facilities and are looking to be a top team in the next four years.”

The Spartans were just 4-13-2 last season and averaged just a tick over a goal per game. Adding an offensive weapon like Schneider, who is among the most active goal-scorers in the BIIF, will likely improve that number.

“Hopefully I can help change that,” Schneider said with a laugh.

Kojima — who could add a third All-BIIF selection to his resue as a midfielder — is attending Pacific on a merit scholarship. He plans to work towards a doctorate in physical therapy, while also getting in some time on the pitch with the Boxers. He joins a roster that already has eight Hawaii players, including Konawaena grad Coran Yamamoto

“In the future, if someone gets injured, I can help them out,” Kojima said of his major. “It will also feel a little like home playing up there with all the people from Hawaii.”

Kojima and Schneider were both day-one starters as freshmen at Hawaii Prep and have developed into pillars of a program that has steadily improved to become one of the leading Division II soccer powers in the state. Appropriately, the centerpiece on their signing table was the state championship trophy Ka Makani won last season.

“This team has really been like family. We have been through ups and downs together and really grown, especially Braden and I. We have been playing together since I think we were nine years old,” Schneider said. “What we accomplished last year was the pinnacle so far. We saw everyone come together to work hard for the same goal.”

Hawaii Prep head coach Rich Braithwaite said before he came into the signing ceremony, he saw one of his sophomore players practicing on his own over on the soccer field. He credited the tireless work of Kojima and Schneider — much he said they did on their own — for setting that kind of standard and pushing the program to the next level.

“That’s the culture these kids have started. They work hard and it trickles down to all the other guys,” Braithwaite said. “This senior class — especially those two — are responsible for the culture shift. They are entirely dedicated to the sport of soccer.”

Getting noticed

Outside of the high school circuit, Kojima and Schneider both played club soccer with the Kona Crush Soccer Academy (KCSA). The program set up a Winter College ID Season, which gives college coaches a peak at the talent the Big Island has to offer with training sessions and scrimmages. Coupled with the exposure of playing in tournaments on outerislands and the mainland, it becomes a major tool in the recruiting process.

“They need to be displayed to the collegiate coaches in a way that shows their talents,” said Vince La Porta, Director of Coaching for KCSA. “A Big Island soccer player is a ‘maybe’ to these coaches until they see them play face to face.”

And just like at Hawaii Prep, where Schneider and Kojima led by example, their signings become a benchmark for other local youth who are looking to make soccer more than just a hobby.

“There is a clear difference that separates these kids — self-motivated training and commitment to their desires,” La Porta said, also mentioning Kealakehe signee Laukoa Santos. “These players are paving ground for the future, showing youngsters that it is absolutely within their reach, and to strive for it. No longer are these dreams, they are now realities and feasible goals — pun intended.”

As for the immediate future, college goals are on the backburner. Schneider and Kojima are focused on bringing home another BIIF and state banner back for Ka Makani.

“We still have some unfinished business,” Schnieder said.