Taking a knee to take a stand: Kealakehe senior aims to send message on injustices to Native Hawaiians

KAILUA-KONA — Mason Kaawa-Loa is the latest to join a rapidly growing movement.

Kaawa-Loa, a senior student-athlete at Kealakehe, has taken a knee during the national anthem before the Waveriders football games this season in an attempt to take a stance for what he believes is a social injustice.

Last month, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he started taking a knee to protest American racial injustice and minority oppression. While the action is the same, Kaawa-Loa’s message differs. The two-way standout for Kealakehe says he’s doing it because of what he feels were injustices done to the Native Hawaiian people by the United States.

“I see it as my own message,” Kaawa-Loa said. “I got the idea from Colin Kaepernick. I saw that taking a knee was a respectful way to send a message. I have a lot of respect for America and the people who fight for this country. But I’m not ignorant and don’t just want to be seen as a follower.”

Kaepernick revved up a heated national discussion when he decided to sit, and eventually kneel, during the national anthem before NFL games.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said when initially asked about his actions. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick continues to kneel, and the protest has spread to other NFL teams, even trickling down to high school and youth programs around the U.S. But Kaawa-Loa’s motivation is firmly focused on Hawaii.

“There are some things that shouldn’t have been changed here and I feel that I can’t stand for something I don’t believe in,” Kaawa-Loa said, citing the annexation of Hawaii. “I’m not going to say it was completely bad because we got a lot of resources out of it. I am saying it was wrong. We can’t change it now, but I feel like there are improvements that can be made.”

Following the national anthem, Kaawa-Loa stands for Hawaii Ponoi — the state anthem.

The Big Island Interscholastic Federation did not have a comment on the situation when contacted this week. However, the league and school said there is no policy in place that requires student-athletes stand during the anthem.

Kealakehe head coach Sam Kekuaokalani said since Kaawa-Loa has decided to take a knee, he has spoken with him on multiple occasions about his motives and thoughts. Recently, Kekuaokalani assigned Kaawa-Loa a paper to write if he wanted to continue his stance.

“I have spoken to him about it and I am trying to use it as an educational opportunity,” Kekuaokalani said. “He’s thinking about it a little more. I want him to fully understand the thoughts behind his actions.”

Both Kekuaokalani and Kaawa-Loa said it has not been a distraction for the team, which is currently 1-3 and in the hunt for a playoff spot.

As for garnering support from his teammates, Kaawa-Loa said he hasn’t spoken to his peers about his actions.

“They have their own opinions and I have mine,” Kaawa-Loa said. “Whatever they choose is fine by me.”

Kealakehe takes on Keaau at Waverider Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Kaawa-Loa’s actions during the anthem are not expected to change.

“I’m going to continue to do this,” he said. “This is what I feel is the right thing to do.”