Weekly Golf Results: Oct. 5
Updated:
October 5, 2016 - 12:05am
M&M Golf Club
Sept. 30
at Kona Country Club
Format: Blind draw, combined low net
Results: Shoko Ioh, Sue Ostrowski (153); Joy Sokabe, Kasie Wessels (156)
Low putts: Kasie Wessels (35)
BICC Members Golf Tournament
Sept. 28
at Big Island
Country Club
Format: 3-person team, 1 low net except 2 low nets on par 5’s
Winner: Rick Robinson, Grant Wilson, Al Droscoski (-15)
Na Wahine O Waikoloa Women’s Golf Club
Sept. 29
at Waikoloa Village
Format: Drop to par, full handicap
Results: Carole Abarcar (63); Barb Rainey, Yuriko Daniel, Bonnie Prutow, Deborah Ingman (tie, 64)
Closest to the pin: Cindy Carlson (No. 3), Leanne Cohen (No. 6), Yuriko Daniel (No. 12), Barb Rainey (No. 16)
Birdies: Fletcher Olson, Yuriko Daniel (No. 6)