Weekly Golf Results: Oct. 5

M&M Golf Club

Sept. 30

at Kona Country Club

Format: Blind draw, combined low net

Results: Shoko Ioh, Sue Ostrowski (153); Joy Sokabe, Kasie Wessels (156)

Low putts: Kasie Wessels (35)

BICC Members Golf Tournament

Sept. 28

at Big Island

Country Club

Format: 3-person team, 1 low net except 2 low nets on par 5’s

Winner: Rick Robinson, Grant Wilson, Al Droscoski (-15)

Na Wahine O Waikoloa Women’s Golf Club

Sept. 29

at Waikoloa Village

Format: Drop to par, full handicap

Results: Carole Abarcar (63); Barb Rainey, Yuriko Daniel, Bonnie Prutow, Deborah Ingman (tie, 64)

Closest to the pin: Cindy Carlson (No. 3), Leanne Cohen (No. 6), Yuriko Daniel (No. 12), Barb Rainey (No. 16)

Birdies: Fletcher Olson, Yuriko Daniel (No. 6)