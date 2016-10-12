Cubs deliver Giant stunner, advance to NLCS

SAN FRANCISCO — After looking vulnerable in all phases for the first time in three months, the Cubs finally displayed the timely hitting to match the determination they have showcased since their World Series mission started in spring training.

After left-hander Matt Moore stymied them for eight innings and Conor Gillaspie’s hitting continued to plague them, the Cubs pounced on a meek Giants bullpen for four runs in the ninth inning Tuesday night.

Aroldis Chapman came in to strike out the side in the bottom of the inning to close out a 6-5 victory that clinched this best-of-five National League Division Series in four games.

The Cubs took advantage of a bullpen that blew 30 saves during the regular season in workmanlike style. Ben Zobrist smacked an RBI double and rookie Willson Contreras tied the game with a two-run pinch-hit single and clapped his hands as he ran to first base.

Javier Baez then came through with a tiebreaking single off Hunter Strickland, the fifth Giants reliever of the inning.

The Cubs’ rally took starter John Lackey off the hook after Moore limited the Cubs to two hits over eight innings and 120 pitches. Gillaspie went 4-for-4 and was in the midst of two rallies in the fourth and fifth.

Lackey didn’t help a taxed bullpen that went seven innings Monday in a 13-inning loss as he allowed seven hits in only four innings. Manager Joe Maddon lifted him for a pinch hitter even with the Cubs trailing only 3-2 with two outs in the fifth.

The Giants hadn’t lost a playoff elimination since Lackey beat them, but that was in Game 7 of the 2002 World Series when he was a rookie with the Angels.

Lackey was in trouble constantly and needed exceptional defense to get out of more danger.

Catcher David Ross made a strong throw that arrived early enough for Baez to make one of his patented quick tags to nail Denard Span on a steal attempt in the third.

Lackey’s biggest downfall occurred on consecutive plays that enabled the Giants to snap a 1-1 tie in the fourth.

Lackey allowed Moore to smack an 0-2 pitch to right field for an RBI single, and Lackey’s momentum carried him just far enough past first so he couldn’t handle a throw from shortstop Addison Russell that would have resulted in an inning-ending double play.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ bullpen that once limited the Giants scoreless for 33 consecutive innings continued to struggle.

Justin Grimm allowed two hits, including a Brandon Crawford double that was less than a foot short of a home run.

Left-hander Travis Wood was summoned but allowed an RBI single to Gillaspie and a sacrifice fly to Joe Panik.

Meanwhile, Moore was just as effective as Giants Game 1 starter Johnny Cueto, whom the Cubs would have faced in a deciding Game 5.

Moore used his changeup and curveball effectively to strike out Kris Bryant twice. Anthony Rizzo hit a line drive single to open the fourth and snap an 0-for-13 slump in this series.

But aside from Ross’ game-tying home run in the third, the Cubs didn’t advance a runner as far as second base until one out in the fifth, when Baez’s hustle caused shortstop Crawford to rush a throw that skipped past first baseman Brandon Belt for a three-base error.

Moore needed 67 pitches to get through the first four innings but showed no signs of fatigue.