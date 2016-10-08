Derrick Rose says he assumed ex-girlfriend consented to sex

LOS ANGELES — There was no text message that specifically gave Derrick Rose permission to have sex with his ex-girlfriend, but for the NBA star the signs were clear, he testified Friday in a lawsuit that accuses him and two friends of raping the woman.

It started with a morning text message from the woman saying Rose was the reason she “wakes up horny,” including a photo of herself in her nightshirt and continued with other texts about sex throughout the day.

Rose said he surmised that the “horny” text had triggered consent from that point on, and that was only reinforced for him by their sexual history, sex acts she engaged in with him and his personal assistant that night at his house and an invite hours later to her apartment.

“I was assuming that all of us going over there that she wanted to have sex with all of us,” Rose testified in a matter-a-fact demeanor.

His description of the incident differed dramatically from the woman’s testimony, which lasted a day and a half in Los Angeles federal court.

The 30-year-old woman denied having sex earlier in the evening at Rose’s Beverly Hills mansion, though her testimony was clouded by her claims that she blacked out and could only piece together the evening through short “flashes” of memory and by reviewing a flurry of text messages she apparently was able to send despite being drunk and, possibly, drugged.