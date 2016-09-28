Fantasy focus: Dixon, Prescott, Howard and other Week 4 adds

The fantasy football waiver wire won’t be as active the next couple days compared with last week, when a plethora of injuries resulted in role changes throughout the NFL.

The bye weeks begin in Week 4 with the Eagles and Packers idle, meaning no Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, Eddie Lacy or Jordan Matthews. Owners of Delanie Walker, Antonio Gates, Sammy Watkins, Dez Bryant, Willie Snead and Michael Floyd may need to find replacements on waivers pending the status of their injuries.

DAK PRESCOTT(QB, Cowboys)

Prescott is a streaming option for Week 4 in a great matchup against the 49ers bottom five defense. The Cowboys lean on the running game, but Prescott provides a high floor since he runs and has run for two touchdowns. He is averaging 255.7 passing yards per game, threw his first touchdown on Sunday and hasn’t thrown an interception yet, while averaging 10.33 yards per pass attempt.

CARSON WENTZ (QB, Eagles)

The Eagles are on a bye in Week 4, but if you are looking ahead for Week 5, Wentz is in play as a streamer against the Lions. Wentz has passed for 769 yards and five touchdowns and has looked extremely poised for a rookie. The Saints, Chiefs, Seahawks and Jaguars are on bye in Week 5.

KENNETH DIXON (RB, Ravens)

The rookie is in prime position to seize the starting job in Baltimore. Justin Forsett and Terrance West have failed to impress. Dixon is coming off a MCL injury and is a sneaky add before he hits the field.

JORDAN HOWARD (RB, Bears)

Howard was mentioned here last week and we hope you landed him cheaply. He was getting more involved in the offense in Week 3 even before Jeremy Langford left with an injury. Howard rushed for 45 yards on nine carries and caught four passes for 47 yards. Langford will miss 4-6 weeks and Howard will be one of the most popular adds.

DWAYNE WASHINGTON (RB, Lions)

Washington was the running back to target last week and went overlooked in some leagues. Don’t focus on the performance in Week 3 in which he had 10 carries for 38 yards against a good Packers run defense. The Lions fell behind by a big margin and abandoned the run. Theo Riddick isn’t going to run well between the tackles. Washington is on the rise and gets a juicy matchup against the Bears in Week 4.

WENDELL SMALLWOOD (RB, Eagles)

The Eagles are going to use a running back by committee, using four backs. Ryan Mathews could lead, but Smallwood appears to be next in line for carries. The Eagles have a bye in Week 4, but if you have room, add him. He had 17 carries for 79 yards with a TD in Week 3 against the Steelers.

ORLEANS DARKWA (RB, Giants)

Shane Vereen is out with a triceps injury for at least eight weeks and Rashad Jennings missed Week 3 with a thumb injury. Darkwa had 10 carries for 53 yards with a TD on Sunday against the Redskins. Bobby Rainey will see time on passing downs, too.

TERRELLE PRYOR (WR, Browns)

Pryor caught eight passes for 144 yards on 14 targets, rushed four times for 21 yards and played some QB, going 3-for-5 for 35 yards. He’s a great athlete and the Browns will find way to get the ball in his hands. Pryor has 31 targets.

MICHAEL THOMAS (WR, Saints)

Thomas received a boost with Willie Snead out with a toe injury on Monday night. Thomas tied for the team lead with 11 targets, catching seven passes for 71 yards with a touchdown. If Snead misses Week 4, Thomas will benefit.

JAMISON CROWDER (WR, Redskins)

Crowder is better in point-per-reception formats. He has at least seven targets in each game and been targeted eight times in the red zone. Crowder has at least 11 points in all three games of PPR formats.

ADAM HUMPHRIES (WR, Buccaneers)

Humphries has become a constant target for Jameis Winston. Humphries has 15 catches for 167 yards on 20 targets the last two weeks and surpassed Vincent Jackson.

CAMERON BRATE (TE, Buccaneers)

Austin Seferian-Jenkins was released following an arrest for a DUI, leaving Brate as the main tight end. He was targeted 10 times and caught five passes for 46 yards with two touchdowns in Week 3.

HUNTER HENRY (TE, Chargers)

Antonio Gates missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury and wasn’t close to playing, according to reports. Henry had a fumble to end the game, but caught all five of his targets for 76 yards and gets the Saints in Week 4. If Gates is out, Henry is a good fill-in.

KYLE RUDOLPH (TE, Vikings)

Rudolph has reached double digits in PPR formats in every game and scored the last two weeks. He has 26 targets and caught 14 passes for 166 yards. Sam Bradford has developed a quick rapport with Rudolph.