Maple Leafs’ Matthews has modern record 4 goals in NHL debut

OTTAWA, Ontario — Auston Matthews needed 40 minutes to get into the NHL record book.

In the highest-scoring debut in modern NHL history, Matthews scored four goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Kyle Turris scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.

Matthews got his fourth with 3 seconds left in the second period, bringing his mother to tears in the stands.

The 19-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the 12th first overall pick to score in his NHL debut.

Turris scored twice, including the tying goal 6:45 into the third period. Bobby Ryan, Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa.

Frederik Andersen stopped 25 of 30 shots for the Maple Leafs. Craig Anderson had 34 saves for Ottawa.

Matthews scored on his first shot 8:21 into the first period, snapping in a pass from Zach Hyman during a scrum around the net.

The second goal came with 5:42 left in the first period. He dangled through a pair of Senators near the blue line, stole the puck from two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson along the boards then beat Anderson with an odd-angle forehand.

Matthews put Toronto ahead 3-2 with a one-timer from inside the right circle on a feed from Morgan Rielly 1:25 into the second period, and fans showered the ice with hats.

The fourth goal followed a give-and-go with William Nylander. Matthews lifted the puck past Anderson with 3 seconds left in the second after blowing by a defender in the slot. Nylander had two assists.

Matthews scored on his first three shots of the game.

His parents, Brian and Ema, were in the stands and celebrated the first goal with a kiss. After the third goal, Matthews’ mom was shown on the broadcast high-fiving fans and covering her face in disbelief. She cried following the third and fourth goals.

“Those were tears of joy,” Ema Matthews said. “I feel very excited. This is what Auston has been dreaming since he was 6, be playing right here in the NHL.”

“I hope that nobody’s going to wake me up here anytime soon,” Brian Matthews said. “This is unbelievable.”

Matthews’ debut captivated the league on the season’s opening night.

“I don’t even know what to say. Just a treat to watch tonight,” tweeted Dallas All-Star Tyler Seguin.

“Most guys would be thrilled to score four in a month…. #easygame” wrote Hurricanes forward Viktor Stalberg.

Matthews was the fifth player with three goals in his NHL debut since 1943-44 and first since Derek Stepan with the New York Rangers in October 2010. Alex Smart (Montreal, 1943), Real Cloutier (Quebec, 1979) and Fabian Brunnstrom (Dallas, 2008) also had hat tricks in their first NHL games, though Cloutier played five seasons with the Nordiques in the WHA before that.