Mililani grad Milton lead UCF to AAC title

ORLANDO, Fla. — As he stood in the center of a black and gold confetti rain shower, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton tried his best to choke back the tears just moments after helping No. 14 UCF defeat No. 20 Memphis 62-55 in double overtime for the American Athletic Conference championship.

Last year, Milton was a freshman quarterback struggling to find his place on and off the field almost 5,000 miles away from his home in Hawaii.

This year, he helped the Knights develop into one of the most prolific offenses in the nation.

And that talent was on display, again, as Milton broke multiple records and hearts across Memphis to punch UCF’s ticket to the New Year’s Day bowl game.

He connected on 28 of 40 passes for a season-high 494 passing yards and five touchdowns delivered to Dredrick Snelson, Tre’Quan Smith and Jordan Akins.

During the win, Milton set two school records for touchdown passes during a single season (35) and passing yards in a season (3,795). Both records, previously held by Ryan Schneider, date back to 2002.

Milton was voted the most outstanding player of the game.

“I can’t believe how much he’s grown up since he’s been here,” UCF coach Scott Frost said. “He’s like a son or little brother to me.”

Milton wasn’t perfect. He tossed three interceptions and his last one had the potential to cost UCF the game. With the score tied at 48, Milton threw an uncharacteristic pass up the middle in traffic, allowing Memphis safety Jonathan Cook to position himself for a pick.

UCF linebacker Titus Davis sacked Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson for a loss of six yards as time expired on the next play to send the game into overtime. Davis finished the day with 10 tackles and was just behind Pat Jasinski, who led the Knights with 13.

But where Milton lacked perfection, he had persistence.

The Knights won the coin toss and deferred allowing Memphis to take the first offensive punch with a 15-yard pass from Ferguson to tight end Anthony Miller. With every blow — and Ferguson had plenty as he tied his Memphis single-game record for passing yards (471) — Milton led a counter attack with his hands and feet.

His late nine-yard sprint set up freshman running back Otis Anderson for the team’s final one-yard touchdown rush. Overall, Milton finished with 64 rushing yards on 10 carries and one rushing touchdown.

Junior safety Tre Neal closed the door on Memphis with a game-clinching interception to send the Tigers off the field and likely to a Liberty Bowl game appearance.

“We were able to weather the storm. We came out guns blazing in the second half,” Milton said. “There was one play (where we) got a little greedy, but it is what it is. The defense picked us up and we were able to get the win, so I’m grateful for that.”

The victory sealed the program’s first undefeated season at 12-0, a place in the prestigious Peach Bowl and marked the ending of a special journey Milton and his teammates took the past two years with Frost.

After the game, the school officially announced Frost resigned to take over the head coaching job at Nebraska. Troy Walters will be the Knights’ interim coach, but the Knights and Cornhuskers agreed to let Frost coach the Peach Bowl.

Some fans might remember Saturday as a bittersweet moment for the UCF football program.

But for players, it will only be a sweet reminder of the reward they earned after forging a strong brotherhood.

“Make sure you play for your brother on your left and your brother on your right,” Otis Anderson said of the team’s mentality coming into the title game. “Make sure you do everything you’re supposed to do and everything will take care of itself.”