MLB: Giants clinch second wild card, Scully calls last Dodgers game

SAN FRANCISCO — If it is an even-numbered year, the San Francisco Giants find their way into the playoffs

San Francisco made it on the final day of the regular season, securing the second NL wild card with a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of their rival.

Denard Span hit a two-run triple among his three hits, and Buster Posey drove in three runs and had three hits.

San Francisco, which won Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ‘14, plays at the defending NL champion New York Mets on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game, with the winner advancing to a Division Series against the Chicago Cubs. Madison Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, will face Noah Syndergaard.

Los Angeles, the NL West champion, plays Washington in the Division Series.

Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully ended his 67-year career, calling his final game 80 years to the day after he fell in love with baseball walking home from school.

Midseason acquisition Matt Moore (6-5) allowed one run and three hits in eight innings as San Francisco (87-75) reached the playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons. The Giants began the day one game ahead of St. Louis.

The Dodgers got a scare when center fielder Joc Pederson came up slowly after diving to try for Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the eighth.

San Francisco’s fate came down to Game No. 162, just as it did in 2010. That year, Jonathan Sanchez pitched them Giants past San Diego for the division title. and San Francisco went on to win the franchise’s first World Series since moving West in 1958.

After an up-and-down second half and a series of bullpen meltdowns since the All-Star break, San Francisco delivered an impressive offensive performance against Kenta Maeda (16-11), who surrendered five runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.

San Francisco has won 16 of its last 20 home meetings against the Dodgers.

Third baseman Conor Gillaspie went over a railing and TV camera and into the photo well to snag Chase Utley’s foul popup to begin the third.

“A superior catch, tumbling over the railing,” declared 88-year-old Scully. “Gillaspie refused to quit, eyes riveted on the ball … all’s well that ends well. The Giants are pumped.”

Orioles clinch playoff spot; Teixeira retires

NEW YORK — Matt Wieters homered from both sides of the plate, Kevin Gausman gave Baltimore a clutch pitching performance and the Orioles snagged a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season by beating the New York Yankees 5-2 Sunday.

Baltimore will play at AL East rival Toronto in the wild-card game Tuesday night for a chance to face AL West champion Texas in a best-of-five Division Series.

Zach Britton got five outs and finished perfect in 48 save chances this year with a 0.54 ERA. Wieters had four RBIs and Gausman (9-12) was charged with two runs in 7 1/3 innings as the Orioles closed with their seventh victory in nine games to reach the postseason for the third time in five years.

Seeking their first World Series championship since 1983, the Orioles (89-73) barely celebrated on the field after Britton struck out Brett Gardner to end it. Several players hugged each other behind the mound, but others simply walked out of the dugout and formed the customary handshake line.

Back in their clubhouse, however, manager Buck Showalter and the Orioles broke into a raucous party complete with spraying beer and champagne.

In his final game before retiring, New York slugger Mark Teixeira went 0 for 3 and showed off his Gold Glove form with a couple of slick plays at first base. Honored during a 12-minute ceremony and feted with several gifts before the game, he was removed with one out in the top of the seventh inning so he could soak up the cheers while he walked off the field, fully composed as he hugged his teammates one at a time.

“Mentally and emotionally, I kind of prepared for it,” Teixeira said. “It wasn’t as weird as I thought it would be.”

Teixeira tipped his cap to the crowd of 33,277 as it offered a standing ovation. He patted his chest with his glove and said, “Thank you.”

And with that, one of baseball’s most prolific switch-hitters said goodbye to the game.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more but a win,” Teixeira said. “I got a chance to say goodbye, which was very important.”

Braves keep Tigers out of playoffs, say goodbye to Turner Field

ATLANTA — The Detroit Tigers were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday when Julio Teheran matched a career high with 12 strikeouts and Freddie Freeman hit a first-inning sacrifice fly that led the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 victory in the last game at Turner Field.

While the Braves focused on sending their home of 20 years out in style before moving to a new suburban stadium in 2017, the Tigers were looking to extend this season with a victory.

They needed to win, hope that either Baltimore or Toronto lost, and then win a makeup game against Cleveland on Monday in order to force a tiebreaker for an AL wild card.

Instead, Detroit lost its second straight against the last-place Braves. It didn’t matter, anyway, as both the Orioles and the Blue Jays won.

Atlanta was never a playoff contender but is feeling a lot better about its prospects heading to SunTrust Park. After an 18-46 start that included the firing of manager Fredi Gonzalez, the Braves went 50-47 the rest of the way under interim manager Brian Snitker, who might have done enough to keep the job in 2017.

Teheran (7-10) lasted seven innings, giving up three hits and a walk before a sellout crowd of 51,220 that included former President Jimmy Carter and Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, who threw out ceremonial first pitches in unison.

Justin Verlander (16-9) allowed six hits in seven innings, walked one intentionally and struck out eight.

Jim Johnson, who agreed to a two-year contract extension before the game, worked the ninth for his 20th save in 23 chances. He ended Detroit’s season by fanning former Braves outfielder Justin Upton on a called third strike with a runner aboard.

Cardinals miss playoffs for 1st time since 2010

ST. LOUIS — A win on the final day of the season was not enough for the St. Louis Cardinals, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Matt Carpenter homered and Randal Grichuk keyed a six-run seventh-inning with a two-run double to lead the Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 Sunday.

But the Cardinals (86-76) were eliminated while still on the field when San Francisco (87-75) beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 and earned the second NL wild card.

St. Louis outfielder Matt Holliday was brought into the game momentarily to play left field in the ninth inning. He was given a standing ovation and taken out before the first pitch. The Cardinals announced Friday they plan to decline his 2017 option and allow him to become free agent.

St. Louis was a big league-best 100-62 last year but lost to the Chicago Cubs in the Division Series. The Cardinals never led the NL Central at any point this season and finished with a losing record at home (38-43) for the first time since 1999.