MLB Roundup for Monday, Sept. 26

MARLINS 7, METS 3

MIAMI — Gordon homered leading off the first inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 7-3 on Monday night.

Adam Conley pitched three scoreless innings. Justin Bour went 3 for 3 and Gordon had four hits.

New York’s Bartolo Colon (14-8) allowed a season-high seven runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Mike Dunn (5-1) pitched a perfect fourth for the win.

New York still leads the NL wild-card race with five games to go.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 4

DETROIT — Cleveland clinched the AL Central title, overcoming an injury to ace right-hander Corey Kluber in a victory over Detroit.

Kluber left after four innings with right groin tightness, joining Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar in a group of talented Cleveland pitchers dealing with injuries. But even those concerns were secondary when the Indians poured onto the field to celebrate their first division title since 2007.

Buck Farmer (0-1) allowed four runs in five innings for the Tigers, who fell two games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card.

Andrew Miller (10-1) won in relief, and Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 30th save in 33 chances.

CUBS 12, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH — Javier Baez hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs while major league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks pitched six scoreless innings, and Chicago won its 100th game of the season.

Baez helped the NL Central-champion Cubs reach triple digits in victories for the first time since 1935.

Hendricks (16-8) dropped his ERA to 1.99 by scattering seven hits, striking out five and walking none. He has not allowed more than three runs in 22 consecutive starts.

The Pirates entered the day 4 ½ games out of the second NL wild card with seven games to play.

Rookie Chad Kuhl (5-4) was rocked for five runs and eight hits in three innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON — All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos left Washington’s loss to Arizona with an apparent right knee injury that could be a major blow to the NL East champions.

Ramos landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping to catch a relay throw in the sixth inning. He immediately called for medical attention and clutched at the same knee he injured badly during the 2012 season, when he tore his ACL and medial collateral ligament.

Washington was already without reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper due to a thumb injury, slugging second baseman Daniel Murphy (strained glute) and 15-game winner Stephen Strasburg (elbow).

This loss left the Nationals one game ahead of the Dodgers for home-field advantage in the series.

Tanner Roark (15-10) allowed five runs in four innings.

Zack Godley (5-4) got the win behind three scoreless innings in relief.

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 5

TORONTO — Mark Teixeira hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and Aaron Hicks added a winning blast as New York avoided a four-game sweep.

Leading 3-2 heading to the ninth, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons called on Jason Grilli (7-6) to close it out because Roberto Osuna was unavailable after pitching the previous two days.

Teixeira tied it 3-all with a one-out drive into the second deck drive in right. Didi Gregorius singled and Hicks followed with a two-run homer.

Tommy Layne wrapped up his first save by getting Troy Tulowitzki to foul out. Adam Warren (4-2) got the win behind two perfect innings.

BREWERS 8, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonathan Villar had two home runs and a career-high five RBIs, and Matt Garza beat his former team.

The loss dropped AL West-champion Texas a half-game behind Boston in the race for the league’s best record. The Cleveland Indians pulled within a half-game of the Rangers.

Garza (6-8) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. Rangers starter Martin Perez (10-11) was looking to set a career high for wins in a season.

REDS 15, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS — Joey Votto and Adam Duvall hit two of Cincinnati’s four homers in a rout of St. Louis.

Reds starter Tim Adleman (3-4) retired the first 10 Cardinals he faced and went a career-long seven innings. It was his first win since Aug. 19.

Jaime Garcia (10-13) lasted just one inning in the shortest outing of his career.

WHITE SOX 7, RAYS 1

CHICAGO — James Shields pitched six effective innings for his first win in two months, Justin Morneau and Carlos Sanchez each hit a two-run homer and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.

Shields (6-18) allowed one run and seven hits, using six strikeouts to help wriggle out of several jams and help Chicago win its third straight.

Tampa Bay’s Drew Smyly (7-12) allowed three runs and seven hits over five innings in losing for the first time since July 18 at Colorado.

MARINERS 4, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON — Robinson Cano hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 4-3 on Monday night.

Houston scored two runs in the ninth, but then Cano sent a slider from Luke Gregerson (4-3) into the second deck in right field to win.

The victory moves Seattle two games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card and drops Houston, which has lost four of five, to 3 1/2 games back in the race

Drew Storen (4-3) pitched a perfect 10th for the win. Nick Vincent allowed consecutive singles to Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa before retiring the next two batters for his third save.

ANGELES 2, ATHLETICS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yunel Escobar scored when Ryan Dull bobbled Albert Pujols’ weak grounder back to the mound in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Monday night for their fifth victory in six games.

Mike Trout hit his 29th homer for the Angels, and Jered Weaver pitched five scoreless innings of one-hit ball before leaving with lower-back tightness.

After Sean Manaea largely shut down Los Angeles for seven innings, the Angels broke through against Dull (5-5). Escobar singled, advanced on Kole Calhoun’s double and scored when Pujols got his 119th RBI on a 45-foot grounder.