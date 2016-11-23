NBA: Young’s late 3-pointer pushes Lakers past Thunder

LOS ANGELES — Nick Young hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes before rallying for a 111-109 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Young finished with 17 points and Jordan Clarkson had 18 for the Lakers, who survived a monster performance by Russell Westbrook in the final minutes.

After Westbrook scored 17 points in a five-minute span to trim the Lakers’ big lead to one point, Steven Adams scored on a go-ahead putback of Westbrook’s miss with 13.9 seconds to play.

The Lakers then passed the ball around the perimeter before Young coolly drained his fourth 3-pointer of the night.

Westbrook missed a long shot shortly before the buzzer.

The Los Angeles native finished with 34 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, barely missing his sixth triple-double of his amazing season.

Timofey Mozgov scored 16 points for the Lakers, who ended a two-game skid with their seventh win in 11 games overall.

Adams had 20 points, including two baskets in the final minute, for the Thunder, who have lost six of eight.

Jose Calderon hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 12 points while filling in for D’Angelo Russell, who will miss at least two games to rest his sore knee.

The Lakers jumped to a 13-point lead in the first quarter, hitting five 3-pointers while the Thunder went 0 for 7. Westbrook led the Thunder’s comeback, but Young drained a 25-footer at the halftime buzzer to put the Lakers back ahead.

Los Angeles stretched its lead to a game-high 14 on Larry Nance Jr.’s fast-break dunk with 6:44 to play off a give-and-go with Brandon Ingram, who had 11 points and played in the final minutes.

Westbrook’s fourth 3-pointer of the night trimmed the Lakers’ lead to 108-105 with 1:38 left.