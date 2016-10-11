NFL: Broncos’ Kubiak to take a week off after migraine diagnosis

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Joe DeCamillis stepped up to the podium Monday after GM John Elway named him interim head coach and was instantly met with a welcome-to-the-show question:

“Who’s your quarterback?”

The Denver Broncos’ 51-year-old special teams coordinator dodged the inquiry, declining to say whether Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch would be under center when the Broncos (4-1) visit the Chargers (1-4) on Thursday night.

“We’ve got a lot of guys we’re evaluating this week,” he said. “How’s that?”

Elway tabbed DeCamillis after doctors ordered head coach Gary Kubiak to take a week off after experiencing a “complex migraine condition” Sunday night shortly after Denver suffered its first loss of the season.

The Broncos saw their nine-game winning streak snapped 23-16 by the Atlanta Falcons, who sacked Lynch six times with Siemian sidelined by a bruised left shoulder.

Kubiak, 55, was transported from the stadium to the hospital by an ambulance — the second time that’s happened in three years — after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He was kept overnight and doctors determined he had what the team termed a “complex migraine condition.”

Kubiak was sent home from the hospital Monday afternoon and issued a statement saying he was feeling much better, thanking his team’s medical staff and expressing his confident in DeCamillis. He added: “I’ll be home this week resting and getting healthy and I look forward to rejoining our team on Monday.”

Elway said Kubiak will meet with medical personnel to decipher whether there’s any triggers that brought on his illness. “We’re just excited that Gary is OK and that the prognosis looks great,” Elway said.

All but a handful of players had left the locker room Sunday night and only learned of Kubiak’s illness via news reports.

“You never want to hear about anybody going to any hospital with any sickness, but we’re just glad he’s going to be OK and we’re just going to handle business until he gets back,” cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said.