NFL Week 2: Schedule and predictions

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (0-1), 10:05 a.m. (Fox)

If the Rams play like they did in their opener, they won’t beat anyone. But they swept Seattle in 2015, always give Russell Wilson problems, and he is nursing a bum ankle. Watch for the upset.

Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0), 7 a.m. (CBS)

Tennessee’s ground game is promising, but Lions should be able to stack the box to stop the run and put Titans QB Marcus Mariota to the test. Lions are learning to live without Calvin Johnson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1), 10:05 a.m. (Fox)

Cardinals will bounce back after the New England loss, with their defense playing more man-to-man and aggressive. Tampa is solid, and Jameis Winston looks great, but Cardinals aren’t Atlanta.

Miami Dolphins (0-1) at New England Patriots (1-0), 7 a.m. (CBS)

The Dolphins showed promise by crossing the country and playing Seattle tough. New England’s defense was solid against Arizona, and Jimmy Garoppolo made a good showing for a young QB.

Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0), 7 a.m. (CBS)

This has evolved into the biggest, nastiest rivalry in the league. Pittsburgh gets the edge at home, but the Steelers might not be as dominant as their blowout of Washington suggests.

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) at Houston Texans (1-0), 7 a.m. (CBS)

This is a good matchup. As many weapons as the Texans have, their offensive line is a work in progress. That’s not a good thing against the Chiefs, emboldened by their Week 1 comeback.

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at Washington Redskins (0-1), 7 a.m. (Fox)

The Redskins weren’t impressive against Pittsburgh’s running attack, so go with the Cowboys on the strength of rookie QB Dak Prescott and the ground game. Dallas’ offensive line looms large.

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1), 7 a.m. (Fox)

The 49ers were impressive against the Rams with their ball-control offense, and their front seven looked solid. But Carolina has more playmakers and the 49ers will be hard-pressed to keep pace.

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Oakland Raiders (1-0), 10:25 a.m. (CBS)

The Raiders are coming off a bold win at New Orleans. Derek Carr is excellent, and has outstanding receivers. Atlanta’s defense will have its hands full, and the Raiders will crank up the pass rush.

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Denver Broncos (1-0), 10:25 a.m. (CBS)

The Colts have Andrew Luck … and a bunch of other guys. Denver’s defense is really tough, both with its corners and pass rushers. Too early to know if Trevor Siemian is the answer, but so far, so good.

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cleveland Browns (0-1), 7 a.m. (CBS)

The Ravens are solid and Cleveland is wobbly. The Browns couldn’t do much with Robert Griffin III, and that’s not likely to change with him out. Baltimore should be in total control.

Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-0), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

The Vikings have a tough defense, and will come around offensively with Sam Bradford. At the moment, with Jordy Nelson back with Green Bay, go with the better quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at San Diego Chargers (0-1), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

The Jaguars look solid, but it remains to be seen if they can take the next step, and that’s a long trip. San Diego is missing Keenan Allen, but Philip Rivers can lead Chargers to a bounce-back win.

New Orleans Saints (0-1) at New York Giants (1-0), 7 a.m. (Fox)

When these teams met last year, they combined for 1,024 yards, 101 points and 13 touchdown passes. Won’t be as much of a shootout. Take the Giants based on their superior defense and being home.

Philadelphia eagles (1-0) at Chicago Bears (0-1), 2:30 p.m., monday (ESPN)

Carson Wentz gained a lot of confidence last week, and he should be able to keep it rolling against Chicago. Philadelphia has too many weapons for the Bears, who are conservative on both sides of the ball.