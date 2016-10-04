Vikings deny Beckham, mystify Manning in 24-10 win vs. NYG

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s defense denied Odell Beckham Jr. all night and forced two turnovers that led to 10 points, and the Vikings mystified Eli Manning yet again during a 24-10 victory Monday over the New York Giants.

Sam Bradford threw a touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph for the third straight game and kept his turnover-free streak intact, helping the Vikings (4-0) lead from start to finish after falling behind in each of their first three wins.

Beckham, who has yet to score this season, was smothered by cornerback Xavier Rhodes and had 23 yards on three catches. Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard were quiet, too, and Manning was erratic as ever while finishing 25 for 45 for just 261 yards. Rhodes picked him off in the third quarter , the 15th interception for Manning in eight career starts against the Vikings. He’s 2-6 with only five touchdown passes.

Matt Asiata and Jerick McKinnon each ran for a touchdown as the Vikings rushed for a season-high 104 yards. Bradford went 26 for 36 for 262 yards.

The Vikings, who have allowed only 50 points in four games, have an NFL-best turnover margin of plus-10. The Giants (2-2) dropped to minus-8 for the season.

MONDAYS WITH MOSS

Former Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss, at the game as an analyst for ESPN, blew the ceremonial Gjallarhorn prior to kickoff to get the crowd going early. Fifteen years ago, Moss caught three touchdown passes on a Monday night game as the Vikings beat the Giants 28-16.

STRUGGLING SECONDARY

The Giants defensive backs are so depleted by injuries that wide receivers were playing safety in practice this week. Andrew Adams, promoted from the practice squad last week, started at safety for Nat Berhe. Trevin Wade started at cornerback for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and struggled all game.

WALSH, WIDE LEFT

Blair Walsh’s 46-yard field goal attempt failed early in the third quarter, already his fifth miss (three field goals, two extra points) of the season. The interception by Rhodes gave him the chance to make a 44-yarder less than 3½ minutes later.

INJURY UPDATE

Giants TE Larry Donnell (concussion) was blown off his feet in the second quarter by blitzing Vikings LB Anthony Barr and quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Donnell was obviously woozy as he walked slowly to the sideline.

Vikings RT Andre Smith (right elbow) was hurt in the first quarter and was replaced by Jeremiah Sirles.