Watson TDs lift No. 5 Clemson to 42-36 win over Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a simple message for his defense in facing Louisville star Lamar Jackson.

“If he’s Superman,” Swinney told them, “we’re going to be the kyrponite.”

No. 5 Clemson did just enough, rallying for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and stopping Jackson and No. 3 Louisville a yard short on fourth down with 33 seconds left to hold on for a 42-36 victory Saturday night.

The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied behind Deshaun Watson’s five touchdowns, the last two coming in the final seven minutes, after Louisville (4-1, 2-1) wiped out an 18-point lead behind another standout performance by Jackson.

Watson was no slouch. He had his errors — a career-high three interceptions and a fumble — but in the end found a way to succeed with 306 yards on 20-of-31 passing.

“It just shows even with the hiccups how good we are and how good we can be,” Watson said. “We found a way how to handle adversity.”

The Tigers looked like they had this one wrapped up before halftime, scoring four TDs in the second quarter to lead 28-10 at the break. Then “Action” Jackson got moving and the Cardinals (4-1, 2-1) scored on five consecutive possessions to take a 36-28 lead with 7:50 left.

Artavis Scott began Clemson’s comeback with a 77-yard kickoff return and Watson found Mike Williams for a 20-yard scoring pass two plays later. Clemson forced Louisville to punt for the only time in the second half and Watson guided the game-winning drive, ending on a 31-yard TD catch by Jordan Leggett.

Jackson had one last surge, leading Louisville to Clemson’s 9. But James Quick was knocked out of bounds Louisville’s final play shy of the first down.

“Lamar knew where he needed to go with the ball and we came up a yard short,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said.

The Tigers have won 19 straight games at home, a streak that began after they lost their last top-five showdown — when No. 5 Florida State defeated No. 3 Clemson 51-14 in 2013. In that one, Jameis Winston led a Seminoles rout.

Clemson made sure Jackson would not pull off another one.

“A lot of guys picked Louisville,” Swinney said. “Rough night for you.”