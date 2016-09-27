Tyson Foods Inc. recalls chicken nugget products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service announced Tuesday that Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled roughly 132,520 pounds of fully cooked chicken nugget products that may have been contaminated with hard plastic.

Tyson Foods received complaints from consumers about foreign material contamination, which after investigation, led to the recall. The company said plastic material of various sizes up to 21 millimeters in length and 6.millimeters in diameter may have contaminated chicken products via a plastic rod used to connect a plastic transfer belt.

Tyson Foods products pass through metal detectors, but the technology is not equipped to identify foreign items such as plastic.

Thus far, there have not been any confirmed reports of illness or injury related to consumption of contaminated products. If consumers are concerned, they are urged to consult a physician.

The following products, produced on July 18, 2016, are included in the recall:

- 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that have a “best if used by” date of July 18, 2017, and a case code of 2006SDL03 and 2006SDL33;

- 20-pound bags of “Spare Time Fully Cooked, Panko Chicken Nuggets, Nugget Shaped Chicken Breast Pattie Fritters With Rib Meat” that have a case code of 2006SDL03.

The recalled products can also be identified by the establishment number — EST. 13556 — printed on the back of the products adjacent to the “best if used by” date. The FSIS said the 20-pound bags were only distributed within Pennsylvania, while the five-pound bags were distributed nationally.

The FSIS recommends that consumers discard potentially contaminated packages or return them to the retail locations where they were purchased.

Consumers with questions may reach Tyson Foods’ department of consumer relations at (866)328-3156.