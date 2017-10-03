Obituaries: 10-3-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity. Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Marjorie Corley

Marjorie May “Madge” Corley, 96, of Volcano, died Sept. 16, 2017, at home. Born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, she was an actress and real estate salesperson.

Friends may call at 1-2 p.m. at the Cooper Center in Volcano on Oct. 5 for a service. Casual attire; omit flowers.

She is survived by husband, Mack Hatayama of Volcano; daughter, Christina Corley of Volcano; hanai son, Augustus Corley-Ogilvie of Volcano; sister, Arlene Wakefield of Hilo; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Elias Garcia Jr.

Elias “Uncle Tommy” Garcia Jr., 75, of Hilo, died Aug. 27, 2017, at home. Born Aug. 28, 1941, in Waianae, Oahu, he was a retired equipment operator II for the County Public Works Puna Roads Division and a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Dodo Mortuary chapel, wake service at 7. Visitation will continue 8:30-10 a.m. on Oct. 6 at the mortuary; prayer service at 10; cremation to follow. Casual attire.

He is survived by children, Elias (Yvonne) Garcia III, Ivylani Garcia, Charlie (Jan) Garcia, Melanie (Ed) Fujioka, Kukui (Alison) Keliihoomalu-Garcia and Mercy (Ben) Garcia-Kealoha; hanai daughters, Sherry Kealoha and Mina Palacol; brothers, Walter Garcia, Raphael (Angela) Garcia Sr., John Garcia, Matthew Garcia and Wilfred Garcia; sisters, Dorothy (Ralph) Morse, Leatrice Davis and April Garcia; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Billie Keawekane

Billie “Wonka” Pualani Keawekane, 43, of Hilo, died Aug. 22, 2017, at Hilo Medical Center. Born March 18, 1974, in Honolulu, she was a member of the Ka Uhane Hemolele O Ka Malamalama Church in Keaukaha.

Friends may call from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Dodo Mortuary chapel for a wake service at 7. Friends may also call 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the chapel for an 11 a.m. service. Casual attire; flowers are welcome. Cremation to follow at Homelani Crematory.

She is survived by son, Jeffery Robert Barber Jr. of Hilo; mother, Rev. Billie P. (John) Keawekane-Beere of Hilo; brother, Rev. Ronney Lee Keawekane Jr. of Hilo; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Gwendol Alip

Gwendol Alip, 61, of Ookala, died Aug. 7, 2017, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Oct. 6, 1955, in Lanai City, he was a landscaper for Executive Landscaping Services, truck driver for Tamashiro Trucking Co. and Cantor Brothers, cowboy for Kahua Ranch, clerk for Nakahara Store, honorary member of Brothers Hawaii Motorcycle Club, member of ILWU Local 142, and a U.S. Army veteran.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Kahilu Townhouse in Waimea, and celebration of life at noon. The family requests casual attire; flowers are welcome. Info: Call Greg at 885-3479, 960-0147, or Kekoa at 391-4543.

He is survived by companion, Patricia Paaluhi of Ookala; brother, Gregorio (Yvonne) Alip of Waimea, sisters, Gloria Wong of Makaha, Oahu, Gladys Alip of Kaahuhu Homestead, Garilyn Alip of Mahaka, Oahu, and Geraine (Robert) Smith of Ocean View; two aunts; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Haruko Hayashi

Haruko Hayashi, 102, of Papaikou, died Aug. 23, 2017, in the Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center in Hilo. Born March 4, 1915, in Papaikou, she was a retired seamstress from the former Kamehameha Garment Co. in Hilo.

Private services held. No flowers. No koden.

She is survived by son, Ronald (Sandra) Hayashi of Hilo; daughters, Lorraine (Stanley) Yamashita of Aiea and Karen (Jonathan) Yasuda of Aiea; sisters, Janice (Hisashi) Okamoto of Honolulu and Kazue Koyama of Honolulu; six grandsons; one great-granddaughter; numerous nephews and nieces.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.