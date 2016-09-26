BIG-FISH LIST: Sept. 26

The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.

Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20

Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21

Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5

Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11

Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22

Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26

Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24

Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10

Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18

Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7

Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22

Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3

Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13

Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em

Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14

Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13

Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1

Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13

Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12

Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25

Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.

O`io (bonefish): vacant

BEAST OF THE WEEK

(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)

Sept. 19: Blue marlin (531) Irving Figueora,, Kolelonani III

Sept. 22: Blue marlin (552) Robert Reyes, Capt. Jah Nogues, High Noon

NOTABLE

Sept. 18: Spearfish (40 and 45) Jen Kuri, Capt. Neal Isaacs, Anxious

Sept. 19: Blue marlin (156) Philip Hilson, Don Fujimoto, Koa

Sept. 19: Blue marlin (276) Masayo Koyama, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier

Sept. 20: Blue marlin (322.5) Jason Romanus, Capt. Robert Hudson, Camelot

Sept. 20: Blue marlin (137) Chuck Mayr, Capt. Dale Leverone, Sea Strike

Sept. 20: Blue marlin (120) Talexi Ross, Capt. Robert Ventura, Jr., Lil Allexii

Sept. 21: Blue marlin (159) Dom Santiago, Capt. David Crawford, Kona Blue

Sept. 22: Blue marlin (105) Lloyd Warrewll, Capt. Kenny Llanes, Vixen

Sept. 22: Ahi (120) Mike Anderson, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II

Sept. 23: Mahimahi (38) Shawn Peirson, Capt. Will Lazenby, Linda Sue IV

Sept. 23: Barracuda (28) Marty Crusat, Shoreline

Sept. 23: Ono (23) Ambrosia Jordan, Capt. Kent Mongreig, Sea Wife II

Sept. 23: Spearfish (35) Chuck Mayr, Capt. Dale Leverone, Sea Strike

Sept. 24: Ahi (105.5) Ipo Kala, Capt. Byrd, Unko Byrd

Sept. 24: Spearfish (25) Bill Wilson, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl

Sept. 24: Spearfish (40) Robbie Robinson, Capt. Tony Clark, Ihu Nui II

TAG & RELEASE

Sept. 18: Blue marlin (250) Jen Kuri, Capt. Neal Isaacs, Anxious

Sept. 19: Blue marlin (200) Laralyn Hendrickson, Capt. Al Gustavson, Topshape

Sept. 19: Blue marlin (150 and 250) Masayo Koyama, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier

Sept. 20: Blue marlin (150 and 200) Marion Nelson, Capt. Steve Epstein, Huntress

Sept. 20: Blue marlin (200) Hans Evenson, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II

Sept. 21: Blue marlin (200) Angel King, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui

Sept. 22: Blue marlin (150) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo

Sept. 22: Blue marlin (150) Unknown, Capt. Neal Isaacs, Anxious

Sept. 22: Blue marlin (100) Alex McRae, Capt. Kent Mongreig, Sea Wife II

Sept. 22: Blue marlin (900) Eric Jacobsen, Capt. Dave Unger, Nasty Habit

Sept. 23: Blue marlin (175) Todd Birkoltz, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl

Sept. 23: Blue marlin (200) Gary Fuller, Capt. Trevor Child, Maverick

Sept. 23: Blue marlin (250) Billy Mitchel, Capt. David Crawford, Kona Blue

Sept. 23: Blue marlin (150 and 450) Chris Rowley, Capt. Steve Epstein, Huntress

Sept. 23: Blue marlin (300) Robbie Robinson, Capt. Tony Clark, Ihu Nui II

Sept. 23: Blue marlin (175) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo

Sept. 24: Blue marlin (400) Kapono Brown, Capt. James Dean, Blue Hawaii

Sept. 24: Blue marlin (160) Abel Hernandez, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl