BIG-FISH LIST: Sept. 26
The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.
Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20
Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21
Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5
Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11
Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22
Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26
Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24
Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10
Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18
Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7
Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22
Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3
Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13
Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em
Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14
Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13
Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1
Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13
Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12
Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25
Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.
O`io (bonefish): vacant
BEAST OF THE WEEK
(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)
Sept. 19: Blue marlin (531) Irving Figueora,, Kolelonani III
Sept. 22: Blue marlin (552) Robert Reyes, Capt. Jah Nogues, High Noon
NOTABLE
Sept. 18: Spearfish (40 and 45) Jen Kuri, Capt. Neal Isaacs, Anxious
Sept. 19: Blue marlin (156) Philip Hilson, Don Fujimoto, Koa
Sept. 19: Blue marlin (276) Masayo Koyama, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier
Sept. 20: Blue marlin (322.5) Jason Romanus, Capt. Robert Hudson, Camelot
Sept. 20: Blue marlin (137) Chuck Mayr, Capt. Dale Leverone, Sea Strike
Sept. 20: Blue marlin (120) Talexi Ross, Capt. Robert Ventura, Jr., Lil Allexii
Sept. 21: Blue marlin (159) Dom Santiago, Capt. David Crawford, Kona Blue
Sept. 22: Blue marlin (105) Lloyd Warrewll, Capt. Kenny Llanes, Vixen
Sept. 22: Ahi (120) Mike Anderson, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II
Sept. 23: Mahimahi (38) Shawn Peirson, Capt. Will Lazenby, Linda Sue IV
Sept. 23: Barracuda (28) Marty Crusat, Shoreline
Sept. 23: Ono (23) Ambrosia Jordan, Capt. Kent Mongreig, Sea Wife II
Sept. 23: Spearfish (35) Chuck Mayr, Capt. Dale Leverone, Sea Strike
Sept. 24: Ahi (105.5) Ipo Kala, Capt. Byrd, Unko Byrd
Sept. 24: Spearfish (25) Bill Wilson, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl
Sept. 24: Spearfish (40) Robbie Robinson, Capt. Tony Clark, Ihu Nui II
TAG & RELEASE
Sept. 18: Blue marlin (250) Jen Kuri, Capt. Neal Isaacs, Anxious
Sept. 19: Blue marlin (200) Laralyn Hendrickson, Capt. Al Gustavson, Topshape
Sept. 19: Blue marlin (150 and 250) Masayo Koyama, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier
Sept. 20: Blue marlin (150 and 200) Marion Nelson, Capt. Steve Epstein, Huntress
Sept. 20: Blue marlin (200) Hans Evenson, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II
Sept. 21: Blue marlin (200) Angel King, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui
Sept. 22: Blue marlin (150) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo
Sept. 22: Blue marlin (150) Unknown, Capt. Neal Isaacs, Anxious
Sept. 22: Blue marlin (100) Alex McRae, Capt. Kent Mongreig, Sea Wife II
Sept. 22: Blue marlin (900) Eric Jacobsen, Capt. Dave Unger, Nasty Habit
Sept. 23: Blue marlin (175) Todd Birkoltz, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl
Sept. 23: Blue marlin (200) Gary Fuller, Capt. Trevor Child, Maverick
Sept. 23: Blue marlin (250) Billy Mitchel, Capt. David Crawford, Kona Blue
Sept. 23: Blue marlin (150 and 450) Chris Rowley, Capt. Steve Epstein, Huntress
Sept. 23: Blue marlin (300) Robbie Robinson, Capt. Tony Clark, Ihu Nui II
Sept. 23: Blue marlin (175) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo
Sept. 24: Blue marlin (400) Kapono Brown, Capt. James Dean, Blue Hawaii
Sept. 24: Blue marlin (160) Abel Hernandez, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl