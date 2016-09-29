Weekly golf results: Sept. 29

Hole-in-one

Sept. 17 at Big Island Country Club

Who: George Namekata

Witnesses: Donm Airola, Derek Koida, Doug Boyer

Hole info: No. 8, white tees, 132 yards, pitching wedge

BICC Members Tournament

Sept. 24 at Big Island Country Club

Format: Individual low net

Results: Al Droscoski (65); Jim McCully (72); Barb Millslagle (77)

Closest to the pin: Barb Millslagle (No. 8); Al Droscoski (No. 13, 17)

M&M Golf

Sept. 27 at Makalei Golf Club

Format: Odd man out, half handicap

Results: Janis Walker (54.5); Joy Sokabe (55); Shoko Ioh (57)

Chip ins: Judy Pettersen (No. 9); Janis Walker (No. 10)

Low putts: Kasie Wessels (26)

Sept. 23 at Kona Country Club

Format: Better nine, less half handicap

Results: Anne Cole, Joy Sokabe (tie, 34.5); Vangie Isenhour (35)

Low putts: Anne Cole (33)

Chip ins: Wanda Goldscharek (No. 8)

Keauhou Kona Men’s Golf Club

Sept. 25 at Mauna Lani North Course

Format: Individual low net

A-flight: David Spooner (66); Bab Marten (67); Bob Johnson, Chuck Coupe (tie, 69)

Low gross: Bob Marten (69)

Closest to the pin: Larry Cosper (No. 5); Bob Marten (No. 8); Larry Cosper (No. 14); Sid Yanabu (No. 17)

Na Wahine O Waikoloa Women’s Golf Club

Sept. 22 at Waikoloa Village

Format: “ONES”, half handicap

Results: Barb Rainey (34.5); Deborah Ingman (36.5); Willie Ryan (37.5); Trish Kimball (38); Kasie Wessels (39)

Low putts: Sandy Price (35)

Birdies: Margaret Tigue (No. 6); Yuriko Daniel (No. 12); Trish Kimball (No. 12, 16)

Closest to the pin: Yuriko Daniel (No. 3); Willie Ryan (No. 6); Trish Kimball (No. 12); Leanne Cohen (No. 16)