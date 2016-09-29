Weekly golf results: Sept. 29
Hole-in-one
Sept. 17 at Big Island Country Club
Who: George Namekata
Witnesses: Donm Airola, Derek Koida, Doug Boyer
Hole info: No. 8, white tees, 132 yards, pitching wedge
BICC Members Tournament
Sept. 24 at Big Island Country Club
Format: Individual low net
Results: Al Droscoski (65); Jim McCully (72); Barb Millslagle (77)
Closest to the pin: Barb Millslagle (No. 8); Al Droscoski (No. 13, 17)
M&M Golf
Sept. 27 at Makalei Golf Club
Format: Odd man out, half handicap
Results: Janis Walker (54.5); Joy Sokabe (55); Shoko Ioh (57)
Chip ins: Judy Pettersen (No. 9); Janis Walker (No. 10)
Low putts: Kasie Wessels (26)
Sept. 23 at Kona Country Club
Format: Better nine, less half handicap
Results: Anne Cole, Joy Sokabe (tie, 34.5); Vangie Isenhour (35)
Low putts: Anne Cole (33)
Chip ins: Wanda Goldscharek (No. 8)
Keauhou Kona Men’s Golf Club
Sept. 25 at Mauna Lani North Course
Format: Individual low net
A-flight: David Spooner (66); Bab Marten (67); Bob Johnson, Chuck Coupe (tie, 69)
Low gross: Bob Marten (69)
Closest to the pin: Larry Cosper (No. 5); Bob Marten (No. 8); Larry Cosper (No. 14); Sid Yanabu (No. 17)
Na Wahine O Waikoloa Women’s Golf Club
Sept. 22 at Waikoloa Village
Format: “ONES”, half handicap
Results: Barb Rainey (34.5); Deborah Ingman (36.5); Willie Ryan (37.5); Trish Kimball (38); Kasie Wessels (39)
Low putts: Sandy Price (35)
Birdies: Margaret Tigue (No. 6); Yuriko Daniel (No. 12); Trish Kimball (No. 12, 16)
Closest to the pin: Yuriko Daniel (No. 3); Willie Ryan (No. 6); Trish Kimball (No. 12); Leanne Cohen (No. 16)