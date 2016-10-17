BIG-FISH LIST: Oct. 17

The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.

Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20

Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21

Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5

Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11

Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22

Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26

Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24

Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10

Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18

Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7

Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22

Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3

Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13

Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em

Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14

Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13

Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1

Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13

Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12

Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25

Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.

O`io (bonefish): vacant

BEAST OF THE WEEK

(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)

Oct 14: Blue Marlin (550R) Tim Jauthum, Capt. Russ Nita, Lepika

Released:

Oct 09: Blue marlin (450) General Wu, Capt. David Crawford, Kona Blue

Oct 09: Blue marlin (100) Nick Forhearct, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II

Oct 09: Spearfish (25) Sawyer Bean, Capt. Kenny Forgarty, Hula Girl

Oct 10: Blue marlin (160) Ciaran O’Sullivan, Capt. Reuben Rubio, Sundowner

Oct 11: Blue marlin (200) Bob Breen, Capt Kenny Fogarty, Makana Lani

Oct 15: Blue marlin (100) Charlie Thor, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl

Weighed:

Oct 09: Mahimahi (20) Capt. Neil Isaacs, Anxious

Oct 09: Blue marlin (93) Kevin Zhang, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl

Oct 09: Ono (39.5) Josh Fulton, Kayak

Oct 10: Ahi (110) Tod Dedwler, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II

Oct 12: Blue marlin (111) Brandon Bondaug, Shibi

Oct 12: Mahimahi (20) Voss Markov, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Makana Lani

Oct 13: Blue marlin (103.5) Tim Ulsky and Shaun Koson, Alexandria C

Oct 13: Blue marlin (170) Corey Christianson, Capt. Dale Leverone, Sea Strike

Oct 14: Omilu (14.5) John Nakata, Shoreline

Oct 14: Ahi (120) Julie Sliver, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II