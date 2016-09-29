Short Hops: Sept. 30

Local hockey club in the running for the ‘Westy’

West Hawaii Hockey is looking to win a “Westy” — the most prestigious award in beer league hockey.

The squad is the only outer-island ice hockey team in the state and competes in the annual Hawaiian Classic tournament held on Oahu every April. The team describes themselves as a, “rag tag combination of locals, expat Canucks, and way over the hill hasbeens.”

Currently, the club has around 2,000 votes, and is expected to be moving on to the next round of voting.

Go to westyaward.com/west-hawaii-hockey to cast a vote. The winners of the $8000 prize package will be announced on Nov. 18.

For more information on West Hawaii Hockey, youth leagues, or drop-in adult skates on Wednesday and Sunday nights, call Tim Rude at 987-8631.

Parker School’s 17th annual George Heneghan Fun Run/Color Stampede

Parker school will host its annual 5K fun run and 1K keiki run on Oct. 30 at 7:30 a.m. on the school’s lower campus in Waimea.

All the proceeds benefit Parker School’s athletic program. For adults and kids over 12, the entry fee is $30. Kids 11-and-under are free.

Deadline to register is Oct. 14 to receive a race kit, which includes glasses, t-shirt, bracelet and color packet. Race-day check-in opens at 6:45 a.m.

Registration is available online at parkerschoolhawaii.org/athletics. For more information, call 885-7933 (Ext. 7106) or email nvedelli@parkschoolhawaii.org.

Volleyball clinic at Kealakehe

On Oct. 5, Kealakehe will host a free volleyball clinic. The clinic with the Kealakehe varsity volleyball team runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and girls in grades 6-8 are welcome.

Court shoes are mandatory.

Couch 2 5K program with Big Island Running Company

Big Island Running Company is offering a free Couch to 5K training program starting Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Alii Drive store. This nine-week program is designed to take beginners from the couch to finishing the Jingle Bell Beach Run on Dec. 18 at Coconut Grove Marketplace.

No prior running experience is necessary. Runs will take place on Tuesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. and Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m., although runs can be completed individually as well. For more information, call or email Melissa at 808-327-9333 or melissa@bigislandrunningcompany.com.

Kohala seeks wrestling coach

Kohala High School is seeking a Wrestling Coach for this upcoming season. Interested applicants can pick up and return an application at the Kohala High School Main Office. The position will be closing this Friday September 30th

Registration open for Bieni 5K Fun Run and Dog Walk

Runners, walkers and friendly canines of all ages are invited to sign up now to participate in the annual fundraising event.

The race begins at 8 a.m. on Oct. 16 on the Hawaii Preparatory Academy cross-country course, located on the Upper Campus.

Children 10 and under can participate for $10 each; adults $30 each, or $35 with dog. Proceeds support the Bieni Kohler-Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

Register online: www.hpa.edu/athletics/bieni/2016-registration

Info: Janet Melton at 881-4044 or jmelton@hpa.edu.

The Miracle Mile and Turkey Trot

The Miracle Mile, “Turkey Trot” will be hosted by Big Island Sports Academy in cooperation with the County of Hawaii Parks and Recreation Department and the LavaKids program, on Nov. 19.

The Miracle Mile will feature a one mile straight away, at the Ane Keohokaole Hwy, below Kealakehe High School, gentle sloping hard surface course. Parking and restroom facilities will be available at the High School or West Hawaii Civic Center.

Age groups featuring a keiki division, up through Kupuna will be included in the event. The male and female winners in each event will be awarded a turkey, and second and third place winners will be able to win an assortment of holiday pies. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and races will begin at 8:30 a.m.

For a registration entry form and for more information contact Bill Trumbo by email at billtrumbo@gmail.com or by calling the Academy office at 322-9419. Day of the event registration is $ 25.

5K Run/Walk for Literacy in Waikoloa

FL-WR will be holding its 7th annual Walk/Run for Literacy on Nov. 12. Participants may pre-register at flwr-runforliteracy.com/2016/. The event will start and end at the Waikoloa School parking lot.

The race will start at 7:30 a.m. with on-site registration starting at 6:15 a.m.

Cost is $20 for adults pre-registered online, $30 for on race day, and $10 for keiki (12-and-under). Price includes an event T-shirt. Keiki in strollers are free. T-shirts are only guaranteed if registered before Oct. 15.

After the Walk/Run, there will a silent auction and a free health fair.